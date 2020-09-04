While Residents Celebrate Labor Day Weekend, Mass. Officials Intend to Enforce Safety Measures

From Cape Cod to Nantasket to South Boston, Massachusetts beachgoers were getting a head start Friday on the holiday weekend.

For many people, this will be a low-key Labor Day weekend compared to the past. But Bay State officials intend to step up enforcement of safety protocols in place to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Hopefully, we have beautiful weather, and I'll come out and do social distancing," said Maria Melendez, who was on Revere Beach Friday. "Enjoy the beautiful weather safely."

"We've missed a lot this year," said Crystal Garofalo of Everett. "We don't like it, but it's what we've got to do, I guess … We do what we can to stay happy."

With another holiday weekend, state officials say they will be stepping up enforcement of coronavirus guidelines and will stage enforcement teams in 15 different locations to make sure there are no large gatherings and that people are social distancing.

The enforcement teams will be looking for potential problem spots.

"It might include additional state police patrols on DCR property like Revere Beach," said Samantha Phillips, director of the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. "Or supplementing Brockton with officers to help as they seek to enforce the city’"s curfew."

Health officials say the enforcement teams will be particularly focused on communities like Chelsea, Everett, Lawrence, Lynn and Revere, where there are dangerously high transmission rates.

"If there is a barbecue, because we live in such a dense neighborhood, that's their choice," said Caitlyn Webb of Somerville. "We're obviously not having one out of courtesy for those around us."