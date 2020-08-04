Boston Public Schools Weighing Remote and Hybrid Reopening Models

Public schools in Boston have issued new guidance on their reopening plan.

In the first draft of a document titled "School Reopening Fall 2020," school officials say they are still in the process of deciding between starting the school year online only or enacting a hybrid model.

"We have not yet made a final decision regarding which of these options is best for the students of the Boston Public Schools," the district said in the document. "We continue to monitor local health data and will be guided by the advice of our public health officials."

School officials noted that the semester would not start with all students in class.

The decision will be driven by science, and it may change based on the status of the coronavirus pandemic, the district said.

The reopening process will also work to combat racial inequity, school officials said.

"As we do with all our efforts, the Boston Public Schools has kept equity at the center of our school reopening planning," Superintendent Brenda Cassellius said in a letter. "We remain committed to antiracist policies and closing opportunity and achievement gaps."