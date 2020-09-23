coronavirus

Marlboro High School Goes Remote After 7 Students Test Positive for Coronavirus

None of the students who tested positive have been to school and the cases are not necessarily connected, according to the vice chair of the Marlboro School Committee

By Mary Markos

Not even a week into the start of the school year, Marlboro High will pivot to remote learning after seven students tested positive for coronavirus.

In a sudden decision from the Marlboro School Committee, members voted Tuesday night to have high school students learn online starting Thursday. The district started school Monday under a hybrid learning model, which combines in-person and online instruction.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

All other schools in the district remain under hybrid learning models.

None of the students who tested positive have been to school and the cases are not necessarily connected, according to School Committee Vice Chair Michelle Bodin-Hettinger.

The committee will reevaluate their decision during the week of Oct. 5 and determine whether or not they can send students back into the building on Oct. 13.

More Coverage on Reopening Schools in Mass.

Merrimack College 10 hours ago

266 Merrimack College Students From Same Dorm Quarantining After Multiple Positive COVID Tests

parental paid leave 12 hours ago

Working Mass. Parents May Qualify for Paid Leave During Child's Remote, Hybrid Learning

This article tagged under:

coronavirusreopening schoolsstudentsMarlboro High SchoolMarlboro School Committee
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us