Marlboro High School Goes Remote After 7 Students Test Positive for Coronavirus

Not even a week into the start of the school year, Marlboro High will pivot to remote learning after seven students tested positive for coronavirus.

In a sudden decision from the Marlboro School Committee, members voted Tuesday night to have high school students learn online starting Thursday. The district started school Monday under a hybrid learning model, which combines in-person and online instruction.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

All other schools in the district remain under hybrid learning models.

None of the students who tested positive have been to school and the cases are not necessarily connected, according to School Committee Vice Chair Michelle Bodin-Hettinger.

The committee will reevaluate their decision during the week of Oct. 5 and determine whether or not they can send students back into the building on Oct. 13.