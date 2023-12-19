$1.74 million winning Megabucks ticket sold in Bridgewater

One lucky person who stopped at a grocery store in Bridgewater, Massachusetts, won $1.74 million in Monday night's Megabucks drawing.

The ticket, which matched all six numbers, was sold at Roche Bros. supermarket, located at Campus Plaza, Route 18.

The winning numbers Monday, Dec. 18, were 9-10-16-28-29-34. The cash option on the prize is $1.22 million. Megabucks prize winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim prizes.

According to the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission, this is the first Megabucks jackpot won since the game was redesigned Nov. 12 to bring more value to players, with better odds of winning, a higher average jackpot, and double the winnings for all non-jackpot prize tiers. Monday drawings were added to the traditional lineup of Wednesday and Saturday drawings.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

By reducing the numbers to choose from in the game from 49 to 44, the odds of winning the jackpot and all other prize tiers improved significantly. The odds of winning the jackpot went from 1 in 13,983,826 to 1 in 7,059,052, a lottery spokesperson said.

Two tickets sold in Massachusetts hit for $50,000 each.

Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is now an estimated $572 million, with a cash option of about $286.7 million.

Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing will be the thirtieth since the jackpot was last hit Oct. 11, when a $1.765 billion jackpot was won on a ticket sold in California.