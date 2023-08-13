1 hurt in shooting near South End park

Gunfire erupted near a park in Boston's South End on Sunday night, sending one person to the hospital, police said.

The person who was wounded in the 8:58 p.m. walked themselves into the Boston Medical Center and is expected to survive, according to Boston police.

The shooting took place on East Lenox and Washington Streets, a block from a daylight shooting in May that was caught on video.

Surveillance footage showed the moment two men began shooting on a busy street last week, sending people scrambling for cover.

No one was hurt in the May 24 shooting, which took place 6:45 p.m. in front of a grocery store, pizza shop, liquor store and men's club on Shawmut Avenue and Lenox Street, but cars were hit by bullets.

An 18-year-old from Cambridge was arrested nearly a week later, police have said.

There was no immediate indication the two shootings near Ramsay Park were connected.