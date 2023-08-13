South End

Man attacks woman, trying to take off her clothes, in South End, police say

Police said one of the witnesses attempted to defend the woman and the alleged attacker ran off before being arrested

By Irvin Rodriguez

A man was arrested on an indecent assault charge in an attack on a woman in Boston's South End Saturday night, police said.

Witnesses intervened after hearing the woman screaming near Columbus Avenue, according to Boston police.

Officers responded to a call for an assault and battery in progress and a possible sexual assault in the area of West Canton Street and Appleton Street at around 9:39 p.m., police said.

Witnesses heard the sound of a person screaming and saw the man, identified as 35-year-old Amos Sykes, of Quincy, punching a woman in the head as he sat on top of her, according to police. He'd allegedly grabbed her from behind while she was walking down Columbus Avenue, forced her onto the ground and began punching her in the head and attempted to take off her clothes, according to police.

Police said one of the witnesses attempted to defend the woman and Sykes ran off before being arrested.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Sykes was charged with indecent assault and battery and assault and battery, police said. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to his arrest.

The incident was under investigation. Anyone with information on the incident was urged to call Boston police at 617-343-5619 or their sexual assault unit at 617-343-4400.

