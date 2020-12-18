Local

MEDFORD

1 Injured After Storefront Awning Collapses in Medford Square

Medford Massachusetts Firefighters, Local 1032

A person was injured when a storefront awning fell to a street in Medford, Massachusetts on Friday morning.

Medford fire officials said the incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. on Riverside Avenue in Medford Square. Images from the scene showed the awning partially collapsed in front of the Cash Point pawn shop.

The Medford fire department said one person was taken to a hospital with injuries.

Alyssa McCarthy, a local salon owner, said she new something was wrong when she saw emergency responders in the area.

“I just drove up this morning and I saw the fire trucks, cops and everything,." she told NBC10 Boston. I thought maybe there was an accident and all of a sudden I saw this when I pulled up and hoped it didn’t affect me.”

“I’m thankful nothing happened to here," she added. "I feel sorry for the other business. I know they’re struggling with the COVID and everything.”

This is a developing story and will be updated with details.

