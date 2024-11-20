1 person killed, 1 injured in Rhode Island house fire

One person is dead and a second person was injured in a fire in Warwick, Rhode Island, early Wednesday morning.

According to WJAR, firefighters responded shortly after midnight to a report of two people trapped in a burning home on Holt Street. A man was found dead in the home, and a woman was removed from the house and taken to an area hospital for smoke inhalation.

The identity of the man who died has not been released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, fire officials said.