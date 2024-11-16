2 dead, 2 injured after car crash in Narragansett, RI

Two people were killed and two others were injured in a single-car crash in Narragansett, Rhode Island, early Saturday morning.

Narragansett Police say they responded around 1 a.m. to a report of a car crash on Mumford Road and arrived to find a single car that had four people inside.

According to police, a 26-year-old and a 24-year-old were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names have not been released.

Two others were taken to a local hospital. There was no immediate word on the extent of their injuries.

Police haven't said what may have caused the double fatal crash. An investigation is ongoing.