1 Person Medflighted to Boston Following Crash in Millis, Mass.

One person had to be extricated from their vehicle and subsequently Medflighted to Boston following a two-car crash in Millis, Massachusetts on Wednesday.

Millis Fire officials responded to a crash near Middlesex and Ridge streets around 8 p.m. Wednesday, where first responders discovered the crash involving two cars and three people in total, authorities said.

Two riders were able to remove themselves from their cars but a third required the assistance of fire officials, authorities said. After the third person was freed, they were transported to Boston Medical Center via Medflight with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

It is unclear whether or not it was one of the drivers who was transported to Boston Medical Center, or the passenger in the car with multiple people riding.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Officials from neighboring Medway assisted Millis Fire in responding to the crash, as well as off-duty and recall officials in Millis.