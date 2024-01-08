Massachusetts

11-year-old girl struck by falling tree limb while waiting for school bus

The girl suffered only minor injuries, according to police

By Marc Fortier

An 11-year-old girl was injured when she was struck by a falling tree limb while waiting for the school bus in Hudson, Massachusetts, on Monday morning.

Hudson police said they received a call shortly before 9:30 a.m. for a report of a child who had been hit in the head with a tree limb that had fallen in the area of Fallsbrook Road and Laurel Drive.

According to police, the girl was getting out of a car to board the school bus when the tree limb fell, landing on her and the car. They said public works department employees had to be called out to cut the branch off of the car.

The girl was taken to Marlborough Hospital with minor injuries, police said. The girl's mother, who was in the car, was not injured.

