15 people displaced by early morning fire in New Bedford

Twelve adults and three children are out of their homes after a fire broke out early Sunday morning at an apartment building in New Bedford, Massachusetts.

The New Bedford Fire Department said they received 911 calls around 5:21 a.m. reporting a structure fire at 3 Nelson Street.

According to the fire department, the residents were alerted to the fire by a working fire alarm system.

The fire extended from the first floor to the roof on a side of the building, which is a three-story wood-frame structure containing six apartments.

Crews were able to contain the fire to the apartment of origin on the first floor, preventing any extension into the attack.

No residents were injured, the fire department said. Firefighters rescued one cat, and found at least one other cat that had died.

The cause of the fire was investigated and determined to be accidental, the fire department said.

The fifteen people displaced by the fire are being assisted by the City of New Bedford Emergency Management Agency and the American Red Cross of Massachusetts.