15-year-old killed, 3 others injured in late-night crash in Randolph

The teen who died has been identified as Terry Boston Jr., of Brockton

By Marc Fortier

A 15-year-old was killed and three others were injured when a car crashed into a tree in Randolph, Massachusetts, on Tuesday night.

Randolph police were called to the scene of the crash in the area of 701 North Main St. around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday., according to the Norfolk District Attorney's Office. Initial investigation determined that a 2011 Nissan Altima was driving south when it left the roadway and collided with a tree.

Terry Boston Jr., of Brockton, died at the scene, the district attorney's office said. A male occupant was taken to Boston Medical Center by medical helicopter and admitted to intensive care. Two female passengers were also taken by ambulance to area hospitals. Their names and ages have not been released.

The district attorney's office would not say who was driving the vehicle.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Randolph police, state police and the district attorney's office.

No charges have been filed at this time.

