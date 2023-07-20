Second teen dies following Tuesday night crash in Randolph

A second teen has died following a crash Tuesday night in Randolph, Massachusetts.

Makhi Boston, the 18-year-old driver and brother of 15-year-old Terry Boston Jr., who died at the scene of the crash, has now died, the Norfolk District Attorney's Office said Thursday morning.

Randolph police were called to the scene of the crash in the area of 701 North Main St. around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday., according to the district attorney's office.

The initial investigation determined that a 2011 Nissan Altima was driving south when it left the roadway and collided with a tree.

Brockton Public Schools released a statement Thursday saying they had just learned a second member of their school community had died from injuries sustained in the Tuesday night crash in Randolph.

The superintendent said Makhi Boston had just graduated this year from Brockton High School, while his younger brother was a rising sophomore in the district.

"These were two young people whose positive influence extended far beyond the walls of our school building," Michael Thomas wrote.

"It is difficult to express the profound sense of loss felt within our city," he added. "We will come together as a community to support their loved ones and honor their lives."

Thomas said the district would be offering counseling and social emotional support Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. for students and staff.

Friends and family were in disbelief Tuesday night that this horrendous crash happened, telling NBC10 Boston that the brothers had both excelled in football. Their longtime coach said for as good as they were on the field, they were even better off of it.

"Besides being great athletes, they were just great people and I love them, and I am always going to love them," Rahshaun Burkes said, adding both boys had a great sense of humor. "The entire city of Brockton is heartbroken."

Two female passengers were also injured in the crash. The extent of their injuries and their names and ages have not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Randolph and state police, along with the district attorney's office.