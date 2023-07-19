Councilor Kendra Lara expected to appear in court for hearing on Jamaica Plain crash

An open hearing is scheduled on Wednesday morning for Boston City Councilor Kendra Lara, after she was allegedly driving with a revoked license, in an unregistered, uninsured car with an expired inspection sticker that belonged to someone else when she crashed into a house in Jamaica Plain.

The hearing is set for 9 a.m. Wednesday at the West Roxbury Division of Boston Municipal Court.

Lara acknowledged on Friday, June 30, that her child required stitches after a crash earlier that day. An incident report from the Boston Police Department redacted her name, but police confirmed the crash on Centre Street was the only one in the area that day.

Boston City Councilor Kendra Lara is due in court for a hearing in her crash into a Jamaica Plain home, and new city hall parking regulations will be in place next week.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The car hit a fence before crashing into the house, "causing significant damage," according to police. Lara told officers another car had pulled out in front of her and she swerved to avoid hitting it, but was unable to brake fast enough.

The man in the other car told police that he was barely out of the spot, then stopped when he saw a car speeding behind him. Witnesses told NBC10 Boston that they saw the car driving at a high speed.

Police found that Lara was allegedly driving an unregistered, uninsured car with a revoked license, according to the report. Police also claimed that Lara was going at least 53 miles per hour in a 25-mile-per-hour zone before hitting the house.

The Boston Police Department filed a 51A report with the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families "due to neglect and failure to use a proper car seat for the child's safety," police said in their report.

New details have emerged in Boston City Councilor Kendra Lara's crash into a Jamaica Plain home.

As fallout from the crash continues, Boston employees, including members of the city council, will now need to provide proof of a valid driver's license and other documentation to park at city hall.

In a recent memo emailed to colleagues, City Council President Ed Flynn announced applications must be submitted by the end of the day Friday for parking in the Executive Garage and the Donnelly Garage. The regulation applies to people working for the council, the city clerk's office or in the mayor's cabinet.

Saying she was working "to correct my mistake," Kendra Lara noted in her statement she intends to continue serving Boston's Sixth District

Eight days after the crash, Lara issued an apology on social media.

"We are all accountable for our actions, and I am no different, which is why I offer my sincerest apologies to everyone, especially the people of District 6," she continued. "As an elected official, I've worked hard to center the dignity and humanity of my constituents. Today, I ask you to also see mine as I work to correct my mistake."