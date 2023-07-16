16-year-old Revere girl accused of unprovoked attack on silver line

A 16-year-old girl from Revere was charged in connection to an unprovoked attack on a woman riding a Silver Line bus in Boston in early July

The girl has been charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and unarmed robbery.

Authorities say the victim was pushed to the floor and the girl is seen on video striking the victim in the head with a closed fist about seven times and kicking the victim's face three times.

The girl was one of eight apparent minors who participated in the attack.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

During the attack, other minors are seen rummaging through the victim's belongings and then exiting the bus at Nubian station.

The victim had a bloody nose and facial bruising

The 16-year-old has been ordered to stay away from the victim and from MBTA property.

“This was a shocking, brutal attack on a female MBTA passenger—utterly unprovoked—and an intolerable assault on the security and safety of our transit system itself. While our goal is to provide options and services to young offenders so their early mistakes don’t short circuit their future lives, our overlying responsibility is to protect the public and to secure justice for victims. I’m grateful for the work by transit police to identify this defendant and I’m confident they will make further identifications of those who participated in this horrendous assault,” said District Attorney Kevin Hayden.