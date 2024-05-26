Woman arrested for vicious high heel and cinderblock attack in Providence

A woman has been arrested after a brutal attack in Providence, Rhode Island.

Providence police tell NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR that officers responded to the rear parking lot of Opa Restaurant around 2:08 a.m. Saturday and found a man disoriented, bleeding from his head.

Surveillance video from the Atwells Ave. restaurant in Providence's Federal Hill neighborhood showed a woman -- later identified as Ashley Soto Morales -- arguing with the victim as he attempted to back out of a parking space. Two unidentified males then started striking the victim in the head, followed by Morales allegedly hitting the victim on the head using her high heel shoe. She then reportedly struck his face with a cinderblock.

Witnesses were able to identify Morales and she was arrested nearby, according to WJAR. Police didn't immediately say what charges she's facing.

The victim, who lost consciousness and suffered injuries to his head and face, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment, WJAR reports.

Further details about the incident have not been shared. An investigation is ongoing.