19 Years After Disappearance of Maura Murray, Family Hopes New Billboards Lead to Answers

Maura Murray was last seen in February of 2004; billboards featuring her face have gone up in Massachusetts and New Hampshire

By Kirsten Glavin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Thursday is the 19th anniversary of Maura Murray's disappearance, and her family members are hoping new billboards will help jog people's memories about the case.

The 21-year-old UMass Amherst nursing student has not been seen since February of 2004.

"I believe that this case is solvable. We just need those one or two missing puzzle pieces to find the answer as to where Maura is and what happened to her," Julie Murray, Maura's sister, told NBC10 Boston.

According to Julie Murray, there are about 10 new billboards up in both Massachusetts and New Hampshire with the goal of drawing attention to the unsolved case.

"Hopefully the billboards will reinvigorate the public, maybe jog someone's memory, but most importantly, continue to raise awareness and emphasize the fact that Maura is still missing," she said.

For an unknown reason, Maura Murray drove north to Haverhill, New Hampshire, getting in a single-car crash on a rural road. Someone called 911, but by the time police arrived, she was gone.

"There has been no activity on her bank account, her cellphone, nothing has ever been found. So for those reasons, I sadly believe that she was met with foul play and no longer with us," said Julie Murray.

The family is holding its annual vigil Thursday night and meeting with detectives in the hopes of learning more about what happened to Maura.

"It's a somber day for my family and I, but we'll be surrounded with love and support, so we're just hoping that this is the year that we find some answers," Julie Murray said.

