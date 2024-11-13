19th-century book due back to Worcester Public Library in 1973 is returned

The Worcester Public Library recently had an unusual surprise — the return of a book more than half a century overdue.

Checked out in 1973, the book finally returned to the library late this year. Library officials believe it was discovered by a Boston resident cleaning out a relative's belongings.

The returned book, titled "The Early Work of Aubrey Beardsley," was authored by a prominent English illustrator associated with the Aesthetic Movement of the late 19th century.

Beardsley's contributions are treasured, as he passed away at just 25 years old.

It was originally published and cataloged at the library in 1899, the year after Beardsley's death.

"He [was] part of the aesthetic movement," said Jennifer Marien of the Worcester Public Library. "Kind of, 'Art is for art's sake and not for teaching lessons.'"

In a remarkable twist, the book was returned in August, first to the Cambridge Public Library and then to its home in Worcester.

Library staff said they plan to re-catalog the 125-year-old work, although it may no longer be available for checkout. However, it will be accessible for the public to view and appreciate – a chance for visitors to turn its pages and keep the story going.