Malden

2-Alarm Malden Fire Displaces 6 Residents

All six people and two cats in the home made it out safely

By Nia Hamm and Alec Greaney

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 2-alarm fire in Malden displaced several residents in a three-story home early Sunday.

The blaze was knocked down before 5:30 a.m., but smoke continued to surround the building.

When fire officials arrived on the scene in Baldwin Street, they say they found flames shooting out of the top story windows. More crews were eventually called in to pull the roof off.

The six people and two cats who lived in the home all made it out safely, according to officials, and there have not been any reports of injuries.

