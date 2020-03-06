Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
boston bar assault

2 Arrested After Assault at Popular Boston Bar

The victim, who was taken to MGH with a life-threatening head injury, is in stable condition Friday morning

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Two people have been arrested after a man was assaulted late Thursday night at a popular Boston bar.

Boston police say the assault happened around 10:45 p.m. at Coogan's in the Financial District.

The victim was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with what officials said was a life-threatening head injury. The victim's condition was updated to stable Friday morning.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

friday forecast 2 hours ago

Storm Clouds Gathering, Snow and Rain Showers This Evening

dorchester 3 hours ago

Massive Fire Engulfs 3-Family Home With ‘Extreme Hoarding Conditions’

The two suspects, whose names were not immediately released by officials, are being charged with assault and battery causing bodily injury. They will be arraigned Friday in Boston Municipal Court. It's unclear if they have attorneys.

This article tagged under:

boston bar assaultBOSTON
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us