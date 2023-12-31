2 arrested in man's shooting death in Dorchester

Two people were arrested Sunday in the deadly shooting of a Boston man earlier this weekend in Dorchester.

Police responded to the shooting on Geneva Avenue shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday. A man, later identified as 41-year-old Curtis Effee of Boston, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Boston police say they arrested 19-year-old Tyreese Robinson of Randolph, Massachusetts, and 21-year-old Dasahn Crowder of Quincy. Both were wanted on murder warrants.

Robinson and Crowder will be arraigned at Dorchester District Court at a later date, police say.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-4470. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting "TIP" to 27463.