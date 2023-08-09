2 arrested in Tewksbury purse-snatching that left woman hurt, police say

A woman was hurt when her purse was snatched outside a bank Wednesday morning in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, police said.

A man and a woman were arrested on robbery and assault and battery charges in the incident, which sent the 61-year-old woman to a local hospital, according to Tewksbury police.

The woman was pushed to the ground when two people stole her purse in the parking lot of the Metro Credit Union on Main Street about 9:42 a.m., police said. The pair drove off but were stopped about a mile down Main Street based on a description of the people and their vehicle sent out by officers at the bank.

Keith Fauth, a 50-year-old from Haverhill, Massachusetts, and Christine Brogna, a 51-year-old from Laconia, New Hampshire, were identified as the thieves who stole the purse and arrested, according to police.

The pair had met the woman whose purse was stolen earlier Wednesday, police said, noting the incident wasn't random.

"I am extremely grateful for the quick action of our patrol officers who were not only able to bring these individuals into custody, but also able to retrieve the victim’s stolen items," Tewksbury Police Chief Ryan Columbus said in a statement.

Fauth and Brogna were due in Lowell District Court Wednesday. It wasn't immediately clear if they had attorneys who could speak to the charges.