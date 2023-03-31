Local

Lynn

LIVE VIDEO: Fire Spreads From Vehicles Into 2 Buildings in Lynn

The blaze began in vehicles in a driveway and spread into two buildings, firefighters said

By Asher Klein and Katelyn Flint

Firefighters are battling a blaze in two buildings in Lynn, Massachusetts, Friday afternoon, officials said.

The fire was on a residential stretch of Chestnut Street near the MBTA train tracks, according to the Lynn Fire Department.

No one was hurt, officials said at the scene.

Smoke pouring from a building fire in Lynn, Massachusetts, on Friday, March 31, 2023.
Smoke pouring from a building fire in Lynn, Massachusetts, on Friday, March 31, 2023.
Smoke pouring from a building fire in Lynn, Massachusetts, on Friday, March 31, 2023.
This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.

