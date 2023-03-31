LIVE VIDEO: Fire Spreads From Vehicles Into 2 Buildings in Lynn

Firefighters are battling a blaze in two buildings in Lynn, Massachusetts, Friday afternoon, officials said.

The fire was on a residential stretch of Chestnut Street near the MBTA train tracks, according to the Lynn Fire Department.

The blaze began in vehicles in a driveway and spread into two buildings, firefighters said.

Crews on scene at this fire in Lynn. Flames tore through two houses and two cars this afternoon. Still not fully out. Chief says everyone got out safely. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/RqPStaCqyY — Katelyn Flint NBC10 Boston (@KFlintNBCBoston) March 31, 2023

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

No one was hurt, officials said at the scene.

East Lynn - 109 Chestnust St. City box 341 orders of H-1 Lt. Duffy, second alarm on arrival for two buildings going. pic.twitter.com/WOlVi5RiA7 — City Of Lynn Fire Dept. (@LynnFireDept) March 31, 2023

Update: Box 341: C-4 District Chief Lynch requesting two additional engines to the scene, Saugus and Swampscott engine companies.



Two vehicles on fire in the driveway w/ fire that extended into (2) two-and-a-half-story woodframe residential dwellings at 111 & 109 Chestnut St. pic.twitter.com/xO2b7Zmrug — City Of Lynn Fire Dept. (@LynnFireDept) March 31, 2023

NBC10 Boston Smoke pouring from a building fire in Lynn, Massachusetts, on Friday, March 31, 2023.

NBC10 Boston Smoke pouring from a building fire in Lynn, Massachusetts, on Friday, March 31, 2023.

NBC10 Boston Smoke pouring from a building fire in Lynn, Massachusetts, on Friday, March 31, 2023.

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.