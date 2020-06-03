2 Dead After Head-on Collision in Amherst

Two people were killed Tuesday night after their vehicle crossed into the wrong lane and collided with a minivan in Amherst, Massachusetts.

Amherst police said the two men, one in his 40s and the other in his 20s, were traveling in a Datsun 280ZX when the car crossed into the wrong lane and crashed head-on with Honda minivan.

The two men were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the minivan remained at the scene and was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. No citations or charges have been issued.

No further information about the identities of the people involved were released.

The office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death of both the passenger and driver.

More information will be provided once it becomes available.