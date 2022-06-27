2 Dead in Rollover Crash That Threw Occupants From Car on I-395 in Webster

A man and woman were killed when they were thrown from a car in a rollover crash on Interstate 395 in Webster, Massachusetts, Sunday morning, police said.
A third person in the car was ejected in the crash and was seriously hurt, Massachusetts State Police said Monday.
The crash took place about 11:42 a.m. Sunday about 3.3 miles north of the Connecticut border, police said. The car, a 2003 BMW, was believed to have crashed on its own, and the people who were injured were rushed to the hospital.
The two people who died were Leeha Thompson, a 21-year-old from Southbridge, and Carlos Ortiz-Pomales, a 20-year-old from Framingham, according to police.
The crash remained under investigation Monday.
Another crash left three teenagers dead a few towns west in Massachusetts Sunday morning. A car rolled off the road into the woods in Brimfield before 1 a.m., according to state police, killing three of the four occupants.