Two people have been hospitalized with minor injuries after an early morning house fire in Lawrence.

Five people escaped from the home on Carleton Street around 3 a.m. Thursday unharmed.

Carleton St in #Lawrence around 3:00am. Five people inside this home made it out before firefighters arrived. Two were taken to hospital with minor injuries. No firefighters injured. Neighbor captured this video. #nbc10boston pic.twitter.com/rbP66SgDrV — Katie Brace (@KatieBraceNews) September 23, 2021

Fire officials said that the third floor of the home is completely gone.

A neighbor captured this cell phone video of #fire in #Lawrence. Two residents taken to hospital with minor injuries. @LawrenceFire146 #nbc10boston pic.twitter.com/PHIwnoE1Vo — Katie Brace (@KatieBraceNews) September 23, 2021

No firefighters were injured battling the blaze.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.