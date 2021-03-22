Local

New Hampshire

2 Mass. Residents Killed in Crash on I-93 in NH

New Hampshire State Police said they received a call just before 5 a.m. for a report of a motor vehicle crash on I-93 south in the area of Exit 3 in Windham

By Marc Fortier

NH State Police

Two Lawrence, Massachusetts, residents were killed in a crash on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire, early Monday morning.

New Hampshire State Police said they received a call just before 5 a.m. for a report of a motor vehicle crash on I-93 south in the area of Exit 3 in Windham.

Upon arrival, they said they found a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee that had veered left to right across the highway before striking the guardrail and breaking through it. The vehicle rolled down an embankment and came to rest about 100 yards off the highway.

Both occupants -- Lesley Martinez Velazquez, 23, and Sasha Peralta, 31 -- were ejected from the vehicle and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash, state police said, but the exact cause remains under investigation.

The right two lanes of I-93 south were closed for a lengthy period of time as a result of the accident.

