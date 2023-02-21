2 Men Shot, 1 Fatally, in Dorchester

One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting Tuesday evening in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.

The Boston Police Department said officers responded shortly after 7:30 p.m. to Wilrose Street, finding two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not say whether any arrests have been made, but asked anyone with information to call 617-343-4470 or leave an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or texting "TIP" to 27463.