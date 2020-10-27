2 Million COVID-19 Rapid Tests Coming to Massachusetts

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is sending more than 2 million rapid COVID-19 antigen tests to Massachusetts, according to a press release by the Trump administration.

These point of care tests developed by Abbott are able to determine in as little as 15 minutes whether a person has the coronavirus.

More than 500,000 tests are already in Massachusetts, according to a press release by the Trump administration.

The tests will be distributed by Gov. Charlie Baker, likely to schools, nursing homes, and first responders.

Although the tests are FDA approved, they may not be the most accurate. However, experts say the technology is improving.