coronavirus

2 Million COVID-19 Rapid Tests Coming to Massachusetts

A generic coronavirus test
Getty Images

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is sending more than 2 million rapid COVID-19 antigen tests to Massachusetts, according to a press release by the Trump administration.

These point of care tests developed by Abbott are able to determine in as little as 15 minutes whether a person has the coronavirus.

More than 500,000 tests are already in Massachusetts, according to a press release by the Trump administration.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

milton 30 mins ago

Milton High School Goes Remote Following Staff Shortage

BOSTON 6 hours ago

Mailbox Burned Near Site of Ballot Box Fire in Boston

The tests will be distributed by Gov. Charlie Baker, likely to schools, nursing homes, and first responders.

Although the tests are FDA approved, they may not be the most accurate. However, experts say the technology is improving.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us