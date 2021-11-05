Local

Worcester

2 Missing Teens Sought in Separate Worcester Police Investigations

Worcester Police

Two teenagers were reported missing Friday in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Police say 14-year-old Sahvana Carpenter left her home on Warner Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Thirteen-year-old Malcolm Oratokhai left his house on Litchfield Street around 4:30 p.m., police said. The department did not suggest that the cases were related.

Carpenter, described as being about 5'1 and 100 pounds, was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, penguin pajama pants and a nose ring.

Police noted that Carpenter may be with her cousin, Ciara.

Oratokhai is described as being about 5'6 and 150 pounds. When he was last seen, he was wearing a black sweatshirt that says "Parish Nation," black sweatpants and gray socks, police said.

The Worcester Police Department asked anyone with information about either missing teen to call 911.

