2 People Killed in Motorcycle Crash in Manchester, NH

A 31-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman, both from Manchester, were pronounced dead at the scene, police said

By Abby Vervaeke

A man and a woman are dead after a motorcycle crash in Manchester, New Hampshire, early Sunday morning.

At approximately 5:15 a.m., Manchester police responded to reports of a motorcycle crash at 1112 Wellington Rd.

Both the driver, a 31-year-old man, and the passenger, a 33-year-old woman, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. They were both from Manchester.

It's unclear what caused the single-vehicle crash.

Manchester police are investigating.

