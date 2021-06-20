2 People Killed in Motorcycle Crash in Manchester, NH

A man and a woman are dead after a motorcycle crash in Manchester, New Hampshire, early Sunday morning.
At approximately 5:15 a.m., Manchester police responded to reports of a motorcycle crash at 1112 Wellington Rd.
Both the driver, a 31-year-old man, and the passenger, a 33-year-old woman, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. They were both from Manchester.
It's unclear what caused the single-vehicle crash.
Manchester police are investigating.