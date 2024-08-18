2 people stabbed near Roxbury diner, Boston police say

Two people were injured in a stabbing at a diner in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood Saturday night, including one critically.

Boston police say they responded around 9:11 p.m. to the area of 1003 Massachusetts Avenue, the listed address for Liberty Diner, and found two victims.

Both were taken to a local hospital. One victim had life-threatening injuries, police said. The extent of the second victim's injuries was not immediately known.

Homicide detectives were requested and responded to the scene, police said, noting that it's a very active scene at this time.

Video showed several police cruisers parked out front of the diner, as well as yellow police tape roping off the restaurant. There were at least two officers standing outside the establishment's front door.

It wasn't immediately clear if the stabbing occurred inside or outside the Roxbury diner. Police could be seen inside taking photos amid the investigation, that remained active and ongoing.

No arrests have been made, police say.