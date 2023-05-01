2 Teens Charged in ‘Unprovoked' Attack on Woman at South Boston MBTA Station

An 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl have been charged in an attack on a woman last week at an MBTA station in South Boston.

The 21-year-old victim was taken to Tufts Medical Center to be treated after the incident Thursday afternoon at the Broadway stop, authorities said. A group of teens dumped her groceries and threw them at her face.

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said Monday that 18-year-old Saul Diaz was arrested Friday in the unprovoked attack. At an arraignment Monday, he was ordered to conditional home confinement. He is charged with unarmed robbery and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

The 16-year-old girl, whose name was not released, is facing similar charges after being arrested Friday, Hayden said.

According to prosecutors, MBTA Transit Police found the victim sitting on a bench and crying shortly after 3:30 p.m. on the day of the attack.

She told officers she was on a Red Line train when she saw a group of teens arguing with someone. She said a juvenile female turned to her and said, "What the [expletive] are you looking at?"

The girl and a male attacker authorities later identified as Diaz pulled her grocery bag from her, dumped it on the platform, and threw the groceries at her, Hayden's office said.

She said she was hit in the nose with a pear. Her nose was bleeding when police arrived, authorities said.

"This is inexcusable conduct that can undermine the public's confidence in its ability to use public transportation safely and efficiently," Hayden said in a statement Monday. "Public transportation is crucial to the economic viability of our region, and when something like this happens — a passenger being set upon, unprovoked, and wounded in the process — it's an assault not just on them, but on the entire system."

Diaz is due back in in Boston Municipal Court in South Boston on June 21 for a probable cause hearing.