20-year-old drowns while swimming on Fourth of July in Bolton, Vt.

Vermont State Police say Samuel Paprin, 20, of Greenwich, Connecticut, got caught in the rapids while swimming at the Bolton Potholes

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NECN

A 20-year-old from Connecticut died on the Fourth of July while swimming in Bolton, Vermont, state police said.

Troopers responded to the Bolton Potholes after receiving a call around 4:30 p.m. regarding an apparent drowning at the swimming area.

Investigators say it appears Samuel Paprin, of Greenwich, had been caught in the rapids while swimming and became unresponsive.

Paprin was taken to University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact state police at 802-878-7111.

