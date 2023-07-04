20-year-old drowns while swimming on Fourth of July in Bolton, Vt.

A 20-year-old from Connecticut died on the Fourth of July while swimming in Bolton, Vermont, state police said.

Troopers responded to the Bolton Potholes after receiving a call around 4:30 p.m. regarding an apparent drowning at the swimming area.

Investigators say it appears Samuel Paprin, of Greenwich, had been caught in the rapids while swimming and became unresponsive.

Paprin was taken to University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact state police at 802-878-7111.