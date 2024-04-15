2024 Boston Marathon: Live updates, photos and videos

The 128th Boston Marathon kicks off Monday morning, with over 30,000 runners participating and even more spectators expected along the 26.2-mile route from Hopkinton to Boylston Street in Boston.

The race marks the 100th anniversary of the start moving from Ashland to Hopkinton in 1924 to conform to the new international distance standard of 26.2 miles. It's also the 10th anniversary of Meb Keflezighi's win in 2014, when he snapped a three-decade American drought the year after the finish line bombing.

The Boston Athletic Association announced earlier this month that famed former Patriots player Rob Gronkowski has been named the grand marshal for the 2024 marathon.

This year's race falls on the same day as One Boston Day, which honors the victims, survivors and first responders of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings. A wreath laying will be held at 8 a.m. and bells will toll at 2:49 p.m.

Rainbow-Cooper wins women's wheelchair division

Eden Rainbow-Cooper has won the women's wheelchair division at Monday's Boston Marathon, with a time of 1:35:11.

"Oh my god," she said over and over after crossing the finish line. "I only started two years ago... I can't believe it."

Its a win in 1:35:11 for @edenrain, in tears at the finish. "Oh my god," she says over and over. — Boston Marathon Pro (@Boston26_2_Pro) April 15, 2024

She now heads home to the London Marathon next week.

Manuela Schär finished second, about a minute and a half behind.

Hug wins seventh Boston Marathon, sets course record

Marcel Hug won the men's wheelchair division at the Boston Marathon on Monday, his seventh win.

He set a course record at 1:15:35 despite crashing into a fence as he made the turn into the Newton Hills.

"As always here in Boston, it's a challenging course," Hug said afterward. "Luckily the conditions were perfect today."

Hug injured his hand in the crash, which he said happened near a fire station.

"I just had way too much pressure on the steering," he said. "It was my fault. I didn't steer properly and went into the barriers. Luckily, the material was OK so I could get up and go forward."

.@MarcelEricHug crosses the finish line in 1:15:35, crushing his own CR of 1:17:06, set just last year. This, after crashing into a fence as he made the turn into the Newton Hills. — Boston Marathon Pro (@Boston26_2_Pro) April 15, 2024

Honoring the Boston Marathon bombing victims with flowers

If you're walking to the marathon, you'll probably notice daffodils with "Boston Strong" printed on them placed throughout communities the race passes through.

The flowers are the work of Marathon Daffodils, a non-profit that set out to honor the lives lost and people hurt in the 2013 marathon bombing, as well as the resilience and strength displayed following the tragedy. Thousands of these daffodils are throughout the marathon route. The work is done by a team of volunteers.

Supporters gather at finish line

As the morning goes on, more supporters are beginning to gather by the finish line, including family of runner Liz Hyslip. They showed up with matching t-shirts, declaring themselves “Liz’s 26.2 Crew.”

“She’s family,” Christine Hyslip said. “We’re cheering her on! We’re gonna be in front of 715 Boylston Street with a lot more blue shirts!

Excitement builds as Marathon Monday gets underway

Excitement is building in Boston’s Back Bay as Marathon Monday gets underway.

Yellow and blue is splattered around the city, with marathon-goers sporting Boston Strong gear and signs supporting their loved ones taking on the 26.2-mile trek.

It’s a beautiful spring day for it, too. A bright blue sky coupled with mild temperatures and flowering trees makes for a picture-perfect backdrop to race day.

Beginning at Kenmore Square, there’s a heavy police presence with barricades blocking traffic and directing pedestrians. Merchandise tables are of course already stationed, with all the gear you could ever want to show your Boston spirit.

The epicenter of the action is of course at the finish line at Copley Square, which is buzzing with activity. Runners were saying final goodbyes to their loved ones before boarding buses to go to the starting line in Hopkinton.

Military marchers set out from Hopkinton to start Boston Marathon

A group of Massachusetts National Guard members early Monday crossed the Boston Marathon start line painted in honor of the town that has hosted the race for the past century, launching the 128th edition of the world’s oldest and most prestigious annual marathon.

Race director Dave McGillivray sent the group of about 30 people off shortly after 6 a.m. He thanked them for their service and told them to have a great time. Lt. Col. Paula Reichert Karsten, one of the marchers, said she wanted to be part of a “quintessential Massachusetts event.”

Wreath laying ceremony held on 11th anniversary of Boston Marathon bombing

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu participated in a wreath-laying ceremony shortly after 8 a.m. in honor of the victims of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.

Bagpipes played as wreaths were laid at various locations along Boylston Street. Family members of the victims were also in attendance.

It has been 11 years since the Boston Marathon bombings. Monday marks One Boston Day in remembrance of those who were killed

What time does the Boston Marathon start?

Here's a list of start times for the Boston Marathon:

9:02 a.m. ET – Wheelchair Division – Men

9:05 a.m. ET – Wheelchair Division – Women

9:30 a.m. ET – Handcycle & Duo Participants

9:37 a.m. ET – Professional Men

9:47 a.m. ET – Professional Women

9:50 a.m. ET – Para Athletics Divisions

10:00 a.m. ET – Wave 1

10:25 a.m. ET – Wave 2

10:50 a.m. ET – Wave 3

11:15 a.m. ET – Wave 4

Who are the top contenders in the 2024 Boston Marathon?

Emma Bates should be extra weary of the Boston Marathon course on Monday when she tries to improve upon last year’s fifth-place finish.

Not the hills or the headwinds.

The potholes.

The 31-year-old former Boston resident stepped in one midway through the Chicago Marathon last fall, tearing a tissue in her foot. She finished 13th but left the course in a wheelchair.

A setback during her recovery forced Bates to withdraw from the Olympic marathon trials in February. So, instead of planning for Paris, Bates is running Boston again a year after she led the pack through Brookline, with the crowd chanting her name.

“That was the coolest thing I’ve ever done in my career, that’s for sure,” she said last week. “Being in the lead and setting myself up for the most success that I could have on that day, it was just really special to know that as long as I trust myself, as long as I go after it, that I can do pretty big things.”

The runner-up in Chicago in 2021, Bates stayed with the lead pack in Boston last year until winner Hellen Obiri led a breakaway with about one mile to go. Bates finished fifth in 2 hours, 22 minutes, 10 seconds – the second-fastest American woman ever in Boston, and 68 seconds better than her previous personal best.

“I’ve learned that I can run with the best of them,” Bates said. “I expect myself to be the top American. The fact that everybody else wants me to be is just more encouragement and support, rather than pressure.”

Obiri, a two-time Olympic medalist, is among the favorites in Monday’s race, the 128th edition of the world’s oldest and most prestigious annual marathon. Sara Hall, who has reached the podium in two major marathons, joins Bates in a strong American contingent.

A Minnesota native who was an NCAA champion in the 10,000 meters at Boise State, Bates lived locally for two years as part of the Boston Athletic Association’s High Performance Team.

So she knows the course — including the notoriously pock-marked roads that emerge from the long and fickle Boston winters.

“Yes, I will be looking out for those,” she said. “That’s for sure.”

A third straight men’s victory for Evans Chebet would be the first Boston three-peat since Robert Kipkoech Cheruiyot won three in a row from 2006-08.

He’s also running for something more.

Despite winning six of his last seven races — including major victories in Boston and New York — Chebet was left off the provisional roster for the Kenyan Olympic team. He said last week he is hoping a strong finish will rekindle his candidacy.

Kenya swept the marathon gold medals in Tokyo three years ago, with Eliud Kipchoge winning his second straight Olympic title and Peres Jepchirchir taking the women’s race. For the three spots per gender in 2024, the country produced a provisional short list of five men and six women.

Kenyans have won the last four men's races in Boston and three straight in the distaff division.

Who are the famous people running this year's Boston Marathon?

In addition to Keflezighi, several other notable runners are participating this year.

They include former Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara, Michilin Star award-winning chef Daniel Humm and Dave McGillivray, Boston Marathon race course director.

Also running will be Patrick Clancy, the father of the three Duxbury children allegedly killed by their mother last year. He is running in honor of his children and to raise money for Boston Children's Hospital.

NBC10 Boston meteorologist Tevin Wooten will also be running the race, as will NBC10 Boston employees Casey Keen, Bill Travers and Monica Wemyss.

Boston Marathon spectator's guide

There's a lot you need to know if you're planning to watch the marathon, including not only start times, but also road closures, parking restrictions, public safety precautions and more.

Here's a quick recap of everything you need to know.

How to track Boston Marathon runners

Looking to track a runner or runners in Monday's Boston Marathon? There's an app for that!

Just download the B.A.A. racing app, and you can track your athletes. The app also features interactive course maps, athlete leaderboards, fundraising totals and more.