Grand jury brings murder charge in deadly 2024 OUI crash in Lakeville

A driver is now facing a murder charge over a four-vehicle crash that left a man dead in Lakeville, Massachusetts, last year, prosecutors announced Monday.

David DeLorenzo, 74, was indicted Friday by a grand jury on charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating a motor vehicle, homicide by motor vehicle while under the influence, assault and battery with a deadly weapon (four counts) and reckless driving, the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said.

DeLorenzo was previously charged in district court in the Jan. 19 crash that killed Richard Reed, 75, of Lakeville, who was pronounced dead at the scene, the intersection of Main Street and Elliot Farm. The grand jury charge moves the case to superior court.

Police were called about 5:30 p.m. for the crash, in which DeLorenzo, also of Lakeville, allegedly slammed his Hyundai Santa Fe into a Toyota Camry, Audi S4 and a Chevrolet Silverado. Reed was a passenger in the Camry, whose driver was treated at a local hospital, as were DeLorenzo and the Audi's driver, police said.

DeLorenzo's blood was found to be over the legal limit for blood alcohol and he was charged after being released. A Wareham District Court judge then ordered he be held on $1,000 bail and that, upon release, he wear a GPS-tracking bracelet, not drive and stay free of alcohol during the case.

It wasn't immediately clear if DeLorenzo had an attorney who could speak to the grand jury's indictment.