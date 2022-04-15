21-Year-Old Arrested After SWAT Response at Dedham Home

A 21-year-old man was arrested after allegedly threatening a family member with a gun Wednesday night in Dedham, Massachusetts.

Shawn Walker, 21, was taken into custody under a warrant by Boston Police overnight. He is expected to appear in Dedham District Court to face charges.

Walker is accused of threatening a family member with a gun after a disagreement inside a home on Sprague Street, prompting a SWAT team response and all traffic to be diverted from the area late Wednesday night.

The family member called 911 around 9:20 p.m. When he reported the incident to dispatch, he said he believed Walker was in the basement of the home.

Dedham police officers were unable to make contact with Walker when they arrived on scene. The man who called 911, his wife and a child were evacuated from the home, police said.

A SWAT team was then requested from the Metropolitan Law Enforcement Council "due to the seriousness of this situation and the belief that this family member may be armed still be in the house," police said.

No one responded to multiple attempts to contact anybody inside the home, police said, so equipment was used to get inside the house. Authorities searched the home but did not find anyone.

After police cleared the scene, they reopened the roadway around 2 a.m. Thursday. An investigation is ongoing.