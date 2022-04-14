SWAT Team Called to Dedham Home for Report of Armed Person

A person allegedly threatened a family member with a gun following a disagreement inside a home in Dedham, Massachusetts, prompting a SWAT team response and all traffic to be diverted from the area late Wednesday night.

Law enforcement responded to a Sprague Street home after Dedham dispatch received a 911 call around 9:20 p.m. from a man who reported the disagreement and subsequent alleged threat. When the incident was reported, the family member who allegedly made the threat was believed to be in the basement of the home.

Dedham officers were unable to make contact with the family member. The 911 caller, his wife and a child were evacuated from the residence, police said.

Resources were then requested from the Metropolitan Law Enforcement Council "due to the seriousness of this situation and the belief that this family member may be armed still be in the house," police said.

There was no response after multiple attempts were made to contact anybody inside the home, so equipment was used to gain entry inside the house.

Authorities did not find anyone inside the home during their subsequent search.

With the search concluded, the roadway was reopened around 2 a.m. Thursday and law enforcement cleared the scene.

The person involved in this incident remains at large, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.