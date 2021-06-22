21-Year-Old Killed in Mass. Pike Motorcycle Crash

A Medford man died Tuesday when the motorcycle he was driving crossed lanes and struck a wall on the Massachusetts Turnpike, state police said.

Troopers responded to Interstate 90 eastbound in Boston around 12:30 p.m. and found a Kawasaki EX500 motorcycle had crashed, critically injuring the 21-year-old driver. No other vehicle was involved.

The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at Tufts Medical Center, police said.

According to police, the motorcycle went from the right travel lane to the left travel lane and struck the wall on the left side. Speed is believed to be a contributing factor but an investigation is ongoing.

The left travel lane of I-90 east was closed for an hour and 45 minutes to assist the on-scene investigation and cleanup.