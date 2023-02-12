25-Year-Old Man Shot and Killed in Providence

A 25-year-old man is dead after he was fatally shot Sunday morning in Providence, Rhode Island.

WJAR-TV reports that Providence police were called to a Burnside Street home around 6 a.m. for a reported disturbance. Shots were said to have been fired.

Officers found the victim dead inside the house, WJAR reports. Police have not identified the victim, but family members told WJAR that their cousin is the man who was shot to death. They identified him as Ivan Guillermo Encarnacion.

A man who was allegedly trying to flee the scene in a car was arrested, WJAR reports. His name has not been released.

According to police, a gun was found nearby, WJAR reports.

An investigation into the fatal shooting is active and ongoing.