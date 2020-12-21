Local

Mashpee

26-Year-Old Suspected of Killing His Mother Faces Judge in Mass.

A neighbor told NBC10 Boston that the mother and son had recently reunited after she picked him up from a psychiatric hospital in Chicago

By Asher Klein and Malcolm Johnson

A man is being held without bail after appearing in a Massachusetts court Monday on a murder charge in the death of his mother last week, prosecutors said.

Andrew Baily, 26, was arraigned in Falmouth District Court on the murder charge as well as charges of strangulation, assault and battery and, separately, assault and battery on a person over the age of 60, according to the Cape and Islands District Attorney.

Baily was arrested Friday in the death of his mother, 60-year-old Cheryl Crowell, in Mashpee.

Mashpee police say 26-year-old Andrew Baily killed his mom, Cheryl Crowell, inside a Wampanoag Drive apartment.

She was found unresponsive in a bedroom at the residential community Mashpee Village after police were called there for a disturbance, authorities have said. Baily was found at the community by police officers "acting erratically" and was eventually arrested.

Crowell died after being taken to a local hospital.

A neighbor told NBC10 Boston that the mother and son had recently reunited after she picked him up from a psychiatric hospital in Chicago.

Baily's next court date is Wednesday, after he receives a mental health evaluation, according to prosecutors.

