2nd brother arrested days after man's fatal shooting at Brockton home

Sedrick Abreu was fatally shot at a home on Hoover Avenue, and his brother Jeremiah Abreu, believed to be the killer, had been at large

By Asher Klein, Jericho Tran and Munashe Kwangwari

A man who'd been at large in the deadly shooting of his older brother at a Brockton, Massachusetts, home on Easter Sunday has been arrested, police said Tuesday.

Jeremiah Abreu, 20, is believed to have fatally shot 27-year-old Sedrick Abreu in the chest, killing him, at a home on Hoover Avenue, the Plymouth District Attorney's Office has previously said.

Brockton police confirmed Tuesday that Jeremiah Abreu, who'd been wanted on a murder charge, has been arrested.

Abreu was arrested in Lewiston, Maine, about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office. The U.S. Marshals Service and Maine State Police took him into custody.

It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to his arrest.

Two other people — 24-year-old Sirick Amado, also a brother of Sedrick Abreu, and 26-year-old Antonio Dejesus — have also been arrested in the case.

Police in Brockton are searching for a man accused of fatally shooting his brother on Easter Sunday; two other people have been arrested.

The shooting happened at about 2:17 a.m. at a home on Hoover Avenue. When officers arrived, they found the older Abreu shot in the chest, prosecutors said. He was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting isn't believed to be a random act of violence, authorities have said.

