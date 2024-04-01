Police investigating after man shot to death in Brockton

A man was shot and killed on Easter Sunday in Brockton, Massachusetts, and the search continues Monday for the alleged shooter.

The shooting happened at about 2:17 a.m. on Hoover Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found 27-year-old Sederick Abreu shot in the chest, the Plymouth District Attorney's Office said.

He was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he died, the district attorney's office said.

The shooting wasn't a random act of violence, according to authorities.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.