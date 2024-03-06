2nd explosive fished from Charles River in Needham in a week

Another explosive has been pulled from the Charles River in Needham, Massachusetts, police said Wednesday.

It's the second time in a week that magnet-fishers unexploded ordnance from the river.

Needham police shared an alert with residents about possibly hearing the ordnance be exploded in a controlled detonation in town.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

A man describes his response to finding unexploded ordnance while magnet fishing Friday.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.