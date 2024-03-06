Needham

2nd explosive fished from Charles River in Needham in a week

Needham police shared an alert with residents about possibly hearing the ordnance be exploded in a controlled detonation in town

By Asher Klein

First responders on Kendrick Street at the scene of an explosive pulled from the Charles River in Needham, Massachusetts, on Friday, March 1, 2024.
NBC10 Boston

Another explosive has been pulled from the Charles River in Needham, Massachusetts, police said Wednesday.

It's the second time in a week that magnet-fishers unexploded ordnance from the river.

Needham police shared an alert with residents about possibly hearing the ordnance be exploded in a controlled detonation in town.

A man describes his response to finding unexploded ordnance while magnet fishing Friday.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

NeedhamMassachusetts
