3 Arrested in Alleged Altercation Outside Falmouth Restaurant

Three men were arrested on gun charges following an altercation outside of a restaurant in Falmouth, Massachusetts.

Police responded to the Pier 37 Boathouse restaurant shortly after 11p.m. on Saturday after dispatchers received an abandoned 911 call with multiple people shouting.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

According to police, the restaurant's security staff told responding officers that they were assaulted and received gun-related threats by a group of men that were now in a vehicle in the parking lot.

One of the responding officers approached the vehicle and reportedly saw one of the men in the back seat attempt to hide what was later found to be a gun.

Officers searched the care and found four firearms in the car.

Police arrested the men in the vehicle, whom they have identified as Terron Jackson Jr, 23, of Harwich, Jamual Sims, 22, of Wareham, Marckell Gordon, 20, of Lynn.

All three men are facing multiple assault and firearm-related charges.