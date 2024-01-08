3 found dead after apparent carbon monoxide leak in Nahant

Police and fire officials say three people were found dead Monday evening in an incident that appears to involve carbon monoxide in Nahant, Massachusetts.

Emergency crews responded to a home on Cottage Street for a well-being check, authorities say. The bodies of three adult members of a family were found.

The victims' identities were not released Monday.

Firefighters detected elevated carbon monoxide levels in the home. Officials say foul play is not suspected.

Nahant Police Chief Timothy Furlong said there is not believed to be any danger to the community, but people were being asked to avoid the area Monday night as the emergency scene remained active.