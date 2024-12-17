3 New England communities included in list of 10 best small towns to visit

Three New England locations are included in a new list of the Top 10 small towns in the country to visit.

U.S. News & World report just released its list of the Best Small Towns to Visit in the USA for 2025. Topping the list is Bar Harbor, Maine.

"With charming bed-and-breakfasts and a quaint downtown lined with shops and art galleries, Bar Harbor is small-town Maine at its finest," the list notes, referencing the state's top attraction, Acadia National Park, and all of the outdoor activities and amazing seafood available for visitors.

Also landing in the Top 10 are Camden, Maine, at #8 and Nantucket, Massachusetts, at #10.

U.S. News & World Report calls Camden "a small town with big charm," citing its water views, great hiking and its historic district and 19th-century architecture. Seafood is also prominently mentioned as one of the attractions, along with the Camden Opera House.

The publication mentions Nantuckets many beaches, small-town atmosphere and its lighthouses, among other attractions.

Other New England towns included in the Top 25 include Stowe, Vermont, at #14 and Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, at #23.

Here's the full list: