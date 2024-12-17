New England

3 New England communities included in list of 10 best small towns to visit

Two other local towns were included in the Top 25

BAR HARBOR, MAINE – SEPTEMBER 15: People watch as a wave breaks ashore at Thunder Hole in Acadia National Park before the possible arrival of Hurricane Lee on September 15, 2023 in Bar Harbor, Maine. Most of Maine is now in a Tropical Storm warning as Lee continues its path up the coastline. Forecasters say it will remain large and dangerous.
Three New England locations are included in a new list of the Top 10 small towns in the country to visit.

U.S. News & World report just released its list of the Best Small Towns to Visit in the USA for 2025. Topping the list is Bar Harbor, Maine.

"With charming bed-and-breakfasts and a quaint downtown lined with shops and art galleries, Bar Harbor is small-town Maine at its finest," the list notes, referencing the state's top attraction, Acadia National Park, and all of the outdoor activities and amazing seafood available for visitors.

Also landing in the Top 10 are Camden, Maine, at #8 and Nantucket, Massachusetts, at #10.

U.S. News & World Report calls Camden "a small town with big charm," citing its water views, great hiking and its historic district and 19th-century architecture. Seafood is also prominently mentioned as one of the attractions, along with the Camden Opera House.

The publication mentions Nantuckets many beaches, small-town atmosphere and its lighthouses, among other attractions.

Other New England towns included in the Top 25 include Stowe, Vermont, at #14 and Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, at #23.

Here's the full list:

  1. Bar Harbor, Maine
  2. Telluride, Colorado
  3. Jackson Hole, Wyoming
  4. Steamboat Springs, Colorado
  5. Sedona, Arizona
  6. Monterey, California
  7. Taos, New Mexico
  8. Camden, Maine
  9. Breckenridge, Colorado
  10. Nantucket, Massachusetts
  11. Moab, Utah
  12. New Hope, Pennsylvania
  13. Cannon Beach, Oregon
  14. Stowe, Vermont
  15. St. Augustine, Florida
  16. Williamsburg, Virginia
  17. Annapolis, Maryland
  18. Cape May, New Jersey
  19. Hood River, Oregon
  20. Sun Valley, Idaho
  21. Beaufort, South Carolina
  22. Sonoma, California
  23. Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts
  24. Hilton Head, South Carolina
  25. Gettysburg, Pennsylvania

