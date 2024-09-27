3 pedestrians hit by vehicle that crashed into Downtown Boston sushi restaurant

Three pedestrians were hit Friday in Downtown Boston by a vehicle that also crashed into a sushi restaurant.

Boston police say three pedestrians were hit by a vehicle that also hit a building at the intersection of Tremont Street and Stuart Street.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Two people have been brought to area hospitals, police said. All three victims' injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Aerial footage from the scene showed damage to the restaurant, Genki Ya, as well as a vehicle loaded onto a flatbed beside it.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

No further information was immediately available.