3 rounds of live ammunition found in Auburn High School parking lot, police say

A school in Auburn, Massachusetts, was placed into a "soft" lockdown after three rounds of live ammunition were found on school grounds, authorities said Thursday.

Staff at Auburn High School reported finding the three live bullets in the parking lot, Auburn police said.

After searching the inside and outside of the building, officers were able to quickly find the bullets, police said.

Further details surrounding the incident weren't released.

"We can assure appropriate action will be taken," police wrote in a release Thursday. "At no time did we ever believe there was a threat to school safety."

State police and Worcester police assisted in getting the high school out of lockdown.